College women's volleyball: Panthers fall in five at Bradley
College women's volleyball: Panthers fall in five at Bradley

PEORIA, Ill. – Northern Iowa fell just short of an epic comeback Saturday as the Panthers dropped a five-set Missouri Valley Conference volleyball match to Bradley.

After the Braves (12-5) took the first two sets, 25-22, 25-19, the Panthers captured the next two, 25-21, 25-19, before Bradley secured the victory with a 16-14 win in the fifth game.

Sophomore Kaylissa Arndorfer recorded a career-high 20 kills for UNI (7-12 overall, 7-8 MVC), while Inga Rotto had 12 kills while leading the team with a .414. attack percentage.

Freshman setter Tayler Alden had 45 assists, 14 digs and seven kills. Baylee Petersen led the team with 18 digs, while Carly Spies finished with eight block assists.

Unfortunately the Panthers could not overcome 37 attack errors in the match.

The two teams will wrap up their regular season today at 3 p.m.

