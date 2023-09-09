COLLEGE STATION — The Northern Iowa volleyball team followed up a standout win over LSU with losses to Texas A&M and Utah State to round out the Texas A&M Invitational.

The Panthers (4-5) fell to Texas A&M (7-0) on Friday night 25-19, 25-23, 25-23.

Emily Holterhaus led the Panthers with 12 kills in the contest, but the Aggies held UNI to a .160 hitting percentage in the match.

The Aggies took control early in the first set, though the Panthers pulled within two points, 21-19, before Texas A&M rattled off four straight points to win the set.

Texas A&M managed a 6-0 run in the second set to push an 11-10 lead to a 17-10 lead. The Aggies rode the surge to a two-point win.

UNI posted its best offensive performance in the third set, hitting .194. Texas A&M managed to hold UNI at bay, however, eking out another two-point win.

On Saturday, Utah State swept UNI 25-22, 25-13, 25-15.

The Panthers pushed the Aggies in the first set, dropping the game by just three points.

The final two sets did not follow a similar formula.

Utah State jumped on UNI early in the second set, building a 17-4 lead before winning by 12. In the third set, UNI managed to take a 12-10 lead before an 11-0 run from Utah State allowed for another sizeable Aggie victory.