CEDAR FALLS -- An instant rematch with the towering Cougars of Washington State provided Northern Iowa's volleyball team a unique challenge Saturday afternoon inside the McLeod Center.
No. 17 UNI battled for more than two hours trying to produce a different outcome than Friday night's four-set loss, but ended up with the same result. Washington State (4-0) won the final two points of the final two sets to once again edge the Panthers in four, 25-23, 23-25, 25-23, 25-23.
"It's a unique opportunity," UNI outside hitter Karlie Taylor said, after matching her career high with 28 kills. "We learned things about them, they learned things about us. The second match-up was more fun, I think.
"We really wanted to come out and get that win. We fought hard for it."
UNI coach Bobbi Petersen and her staff adjusted after Friday's loss. A 17-5 blocking deficit from Friday was reduced to 10-5 on Saturday.
Washington State's All-Pac 12 outside hitter Taylor Mims, however, remained too much to stop. She tallied 26 of the Cougars' 56 kills on .324 hitting. No other player recorded more than 10 kills.
UNI (2-4) has now dropped three consecutive matches on its home court to Top 25 caliber opponents, and the Panthers are struggling to find balance on offense. Taylor and middle Piper Thomas (17 kills) accounted for 101 of UNI's 157 attack attempts Saturday. Right side Inga Rotto, middle Kate Busswitz and outside Jaydlin Seehase combined for just 15 kills.
"Part of that comes with how successful they are the first couple times they have contact on the ball," Petersen said. "We just have to get comfortable setting them more to take pressure off some of the other people."
Comebacks were prevalent Saturday as the first team to win 19 points was unable to hold its lead in all four of the match's sets.
Washington State erased deficits of 5-0 and 10-4 in the opener before a 4-0 run gave the Cougars a late 23-20 edge. Taylor came alive with kills on six of UNI's final eight points in the second set, allowing the Panthers to level the match.
"I think I finally figured out their big block and how to use it," Taylor said. "Part of it was I think we passed a little better so the middles were pulling the block and Rachel (Koop) was doing a great job setting."
Washington State regained its advantage by winning the final four points of the third set. With the score tied at 23 in set four, Mims' last kill preceded an errant Taylor attack to end the match.
Libero Kendyl Sorge led UNI's back row with 23 digs, and Koop added 17 digs and 46 assists. Former Marion prep standout Abby Phillips had nine digs for Washington State, including a big one on Taylor that preceded a Cougar block with the score tied at 23 in set three.
"It was a tough week for sure with three losses, but I think it was a really good learning experience for us," Taylor said. "We're going to take that into practice this next week and it'll put a fire under our butts a little bit so we will get to work."
Added Petersen, "We definitely played better each match (this week). ... We'd like to have the win for sure, but we played some really good volleyball today."
