CEDAR FALLS -- Northern Iowa shook off a rough start Friday, but Washington State had too much firepower for the Panthers as the Cougars posted a four-set college volleyball victory at the McLeod Center.
Set scores were 25-23, 19-25, 25-21, 25-19.
Washington State (3-0) took a 6-0 lead in the first set with the help of three UNI attack errors and a pair of ace serves. The Cougars led 22-14 before the Panthers battled back within a point before falling.
UNI (2-3) carried that momentum into set two when it out-hit Washington State .333-.156, but the Cougars regrouped to win the final two sets.
For the match, the Panthers had more kills and more digs, but Washington State owned a 17-5.5 advantage in total blocks and an 11-7 edge in service aces. Taylor Mims led the Cougars with 19 kills while three players had at least eight block assists.
UNI got 14 kills from Karlie Taylor, 13 from Piper Thomas and 10 from Jaydlin Seehase. Rachel Koop finished with 40 assists, and Kendyl Sorge had 18 digs and three service aces. Taylor Hedges and Taylor chipped in 12 digs apiece.
The Panthers, 17th in this week's AVCA Top 25, and Cougars tangle again at 11:30 a.m. Saturday at the McLeod Center.
