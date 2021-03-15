 Skip to main content
College volleyball: Valparaiso sweeps UNI
College volleyball: Valparaiso sweeps UNI

VALPARAISO, Indiana – One day removed from a hard-fought loss to Valparaiso in five sets, the Northern Iowa volleyball team was unable to extend Monday afternoon's rematch.

Valparaiso worked extra points in set three to secure a sweep over the Panthers, 25-15, 25-18, 27-25.

Jillie Grant finished with 11 kills and 10 digs to lead a Valparaiso attack that tallied 41 kills on .221 hitting. UNI (6-10, 6-6 MVC) was held to 32 kills and an .058 hitting percentage.

Emily Holterhaus was a leading contributor for the Panthers with nine kills and 13 digs. Inga Rotto needed just 13 swings to record seven kills. Setter Tayler Alden finished with 23 assists and nine digs.

Golf

At Sevierville, Tennessee, the University of Northern Iowa men and women's golf teams had their second day of competition in the Bobby Nichols Intercollegiate, with the women shooting 320 and the men with 302.

The UNI women moved down one spot into fifth place and 39 strokes behind first place Eastern Kentucky. The men's team is in 10th place, but only 23 strokes behind the leading team of UT-Martin.

