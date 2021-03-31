College volleyball: UNI's Emily Holterhaus named first team all-MVC

ST. LOUIS -- University of Northern Iowa volleyball outside hitter Emily Holterhaus secured first team all-conference honors as announced by the Missouri Valley Conference Wednesday afternoon.

Holterhaus averaged 3.13 kills and 2.96 digs per set during the spring season and finished her breakthrough sophomore campaign with 40 blocks.

Drake sophomore Haley Bush secured the league's player of the year award. The Waukee native averaged 4.65 kills. Valparaiso's Rylee Cookerly was the libero of the year. Illinois State's Stef Jankiewicz secured the setter of the year honor and Valparaiso's Victoria Bulmahn was named freshman of the year.

Holterhaus was UNI's lone first team honoree.

UNI junior middle hitter Inga Rotto landed on the second all-conference team. Rotto finished her junior season with a .326 hitting percentage during league play and recorded at least one block in 19 of the Panthers' 20 matches.

Taylden, UNI's first freshman setter since Kara Galer in 1992, earned a place on the all-freshman team. She averaged 9.46 assists per set and 1.31 kills.

UNI will open play in the MVC tournament against Drake at 5 p.m. today at Illinois State's Redbird Arena.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.