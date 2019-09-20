MILWAUKEE, Wis. -- Northern Iowa opened play at the Marquette Invitational Friday with a sweep of St. Louis.
The Panthers won by scores of 25-23, 25-16, 25-22. Karlie Taylor racked up 18 kills at a .308 hitting efficiency while Kaylissa Arndorfer added eight kills (.400) and four blocks and Kate Busswitz seven kills.
Rachel Koop had 38 assists and Abbi Staack led UNI with 12 digs.
The Panthers (5-7) held St. Louis (6-5) to .121 hitting and the Billikens had no players with double-digit kills.
UNI has a pair of matches Saturday to conclude the tournament. The Panthers face Green Bay at noon and host Marquette at 7 p.m.
