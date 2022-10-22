College volleyball: UNI wins 11th consecutive Valley match

EVANSVILLE, Ind. – Inga Rotto and Kira Fallert had dominant nights as Northern Iowa won its 11th consecutive match with a 25-14, 23-25, 25-15, 25-19 win over Evansville Saturday in Missouri Valley Conference action.

Rotto led the Panthers with 16 kills as she was 16 of 23 on attacks to hit at a .652 success rate. Fallert hit .333 while recording 14 kills. Emily Holterhaus gave UNI three players in double-figure kills with 10.

Tayler Alden had seven kills and 40 assists.

Sydney Petersen led the team with 16 digs. UNI had nine ace serves in the game with Payton Ahrenstorff leading the team with three. Petersen and Carly Spies each had two.

UNI improved to 18-6 overall and stayed unbeaten in conference play (11-0) with the win as the Panthers have won 17 of their last 18 matches.

Friday in Terre Haute, Ind, UNI made significant comebacks in all three games to extend its win streak to 10 matches with a 25-22, 25-23, 25-22 victory over Indiana State.

Holterhaus led UNI with 12 kills, while former Waterloo West star Kaylissa Arndorfer added 10 kills. Fallert also had 10 kills, while Alden had 37 assists and 12 digs.

Petersen recorded a season-best 17 digs.