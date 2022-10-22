College volleyball: UNI wins 10th consecutive Valley match

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. – Northern Iowa made significant comebacks in all three games to extend its win streak to 10 matches Friday with a 25-22, 25-23, 25-22 Missouri Valley Conference volleyball victory.

UNI improved to 17-6 overall and stayed unbeaten in conference play (10-0) with the win as the Panthers have won 16 of their last 17 matches.

Emily Holterhaus led UNI with 12 kills, while former Waterloo West star Kaylissa Arndorfer added 10 kills. Kira Fallert also had 10 kills, while Tayler Alden had 37 assists and 12 digs.

Sydney Petersen recorded a season-best 17 digs.