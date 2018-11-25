CEDAR FALLS -- The guest list wasn't as exclusive Sunday night.
For the first time in seven years, members of Northern Iowa's volleyball program expanded their NCAA tournament selection show watch party beyond the confines of the team film room.
Recent Missouri Valley Conference regular season and tournament championships were cause for a public celebration after an automatic postseason berth replaced the four at-large bids UNI has received since last sweeping the league's regular season and tournament titles in 2011.
Cheers of joy erupted inside a crowded Pepper's Grill and Sports Pub in Cedar Falls when UNI popped onto the TV screens paired Pepperdine for its opener hosted by the University of Wisconsin at 5 p.m. on Thursday. No. 6 seed Wisconsin will face Green Bay in the other opening round pairing with the winners playing at 7 p.m. on Friday.
"Tonight was really awesome to be able to be here with all of our family and friends," UNI senior libero Kendyl Sorge said. "It's exciting and also relaxing just knowing that you're in.
"It's a completely different atmosphere compared to the last three years that we've been in (as at-large selections). We've been crossing our fingers to get in the past three years."
Eliminating the drama on this night has been an objective for Sorge and classmate Piper Thomas who had already accomplished so much entering their fourth season in the Panthers' starting rotation. Until this season, they've never been part of a team that has won a MVC regular season or tournament title. UNI's last regular season championship came in 2013 and its most recent tournament title was 2011.
"There's really no words to describe how good it feels to bring that back home to the program, and to be able to get that done our senior year was a huge goal for us," Thomas said, addressing the recent MVC tournament title win over Illinois State.
This marks UNI's fourth consecutive NCAA tournament appearance after ending the program's a rare two-year postseason hiatus. UNI secured its first tournament win since 2012 with a victory over Louisville in last year's first round before falling to a Big Ten program and No. 8 seed Minnesota.
The Panthers' first round opponent, Pepperdine (21-8) is one of five West Coast Conference teams in the NCAA field. The Waves are competing in their first NCAA tournament since 2012.
UNI hasn't played Pepperdine with its current coaching staff. These programs last met in 2005 with the No. 25-ranked Waves winning in four sets on their home court.
"We probably know about as little about Pepperdine as we do any team," UNI coach Bobbi Petersen said. "We know a lot of teams. I've watched so much volleyball this year, even randomly on TV, but I have not seen Pepperdine at all. Year in and year out, they're one of the top west coast teams."
In total, UNI has now reached the NCAA Tournament in 22 of the past 34 seasons.
The Panthers have compiled a strong NCAA resume thanks to another challenging non-conference slate. UNI (24-9) entered the week ranked No. 22 in the Ratings Percentage Index (RPI) before earning wins over No. 72 Valparaiso and No. 31 Illinois State in the conference tournament.
This year's UNI team finished 2-6 against the RPI's top 25 and 8-2 against schools ranked from 26 to 100. Pepperdine had a RPI ranking of 37 entering the week.
Several athletes with Cedar Valley ties will be competing in this year's NCAA field.
Former Dike-New Hartford standout Sydney Petersen is a libero for a Texas team that has secured the No. 5 overall seed. Grundy Center native Riley Sents is a libero and Hudson native Kylie DeBerg among the lead attackers for a Missouri team that will open against Arizona at Nebraska.
Former Waterloo Columbus prep Lauren McManus has made the field with her Denver volleyball team, and Cedar Falls' Claire Gerdes will be competing with the University of South Dakota. Denver opens against Utah at BYU, while South Dakota will play its opener at Creighton.
