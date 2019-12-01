CEDAR FALLS — Rachel Koop knew the routine.
Northern Iowa’s volleyball setter is a fifth-year senior who has anxiously waited for her school’s name to appear during the annual NCAA Tournament selection show. Prior to securing an automatic bid into the tournament field last season, UNI was one of the last schools to pop onto the ESPNU screen during a string of three consecutive at-large bids.
UNI’s locker room quickly erupted into pandemonium Sunday night when the Panthers (24-10) were one of the earlier to teams to learn their NCAA fate. UNI will face Missouri (21-7) at 4:30 p.m. on Friday inside the 7,900-seat Bob Devaney Sports Center in Lincoln, Neb.
“We were always in the final bracket, maybe the last two names, so we weren’t expecting to be one of the first couple regions this year,” Koop said, recalling the moment her program secured its fifth consecutive NCAA bid. “It was awesome. We were so happy. People were crying and screaming.”
Several factors helped UNI secure its fourth at-large bid over the past five seasons.
The Panthers’ non-conference strength of schedule ranked 10th nationally. UNI picked up wins over top 50 RPI teams Texas State and Green Bay while also learning from losses to some of the nation’s elite, including tournament seeds Texas and Kentucky. The Panthers went 17-1 in league play and didn’t lose to a program outside the top 100.
“I’m just so incredibly proud of this team to have a good enough body of work for the selection committee to choose us,” UNI coach Bobbi Petersen said. “People don’t understand how incredibly hard it is to get that at-large bid. … I’m very proud of our program, in general, to have that kind of tradition.”
Missouri is a familiar opponent. The two teams met on Sept. 13 during a tournament in Columbia, Mo., with the Tigers prevailing in four sets.
You have free articles remaining.
A pair of Northeast Iowa standouts are impact players for Missouri. Hudson’s Kylie Deberg is an all-SEC selection averaging a team-high 4.82 kills per set. Grundy Center’s Riley Sents leads the Tigers with 2.70 digs per set in her redshirt senior season.
Sents and New Hartford’s Koop competed on the same club team at age 13 and have remained good friends.
“It’ll be fun to see her across the net,” Koop said. “It’s always a weird feeling, but luckily around here in Eastern Iowa we have so many good volleyball players that it’s just like seeing one of your friends down at the state tournament.”
The NCAA venue will also present an exciting experience for UNI’s players. The Panthers most recently played NCAA Tournament matches in Lincoln in 2012, defeating Kansas State that season before losing to host Nebraska.
“When you’re talking about volleyball venues across the country this is definitely one of the best,” Petersen said. “They have people that know volleyball. They’ll be there for the early match even though they’re not playing in it, and they’ll be cheering on good play.”
Following a stinging straight-set defeat during Saturday’s Missouri Valley Conference title match, UNI’s players are looking forward to another opportunity to put their best foot forward.
“We’re just excited to play another game because the game on Saturday wasn’t really how we wanted to end our season,” Koop said. “That wasn’t the team that we are. We’re excited to get another chance to have a little more fun on the court.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.