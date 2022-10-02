College volleyball: UNI volleyball sweeps Salukis

CARBONDALE, Illinois — The Northern Iowa volleyball team maintained its flawless start to conference play with a 3-0 sweep of the Southern Illinois Salukis on Saturday.

At 4-0 in Missouri Valley Conference play, the Panthers remain the lone undefeated team in the league following the first two weeks of action.

The last time the Panthers started 4-0 in MVC play was in 2019, when UNI finished its MVC slate 17-1 and won the regular season conference title.

UNI asserted its dominance early Saturday as the Panthers won the first set 25-6 while hitting 0.522.

Southern Illinois put up a better fight in the second and third sets, but UNI closed out the Salukis with a pair of 25-20 wins.

The Panthers hit 0.306 and 0.343 in the second and third sets, respectively, to hit 0.372 — a season high — on the match while only committing 12 errors.

Junior Emily Holterhaus led the Panthers with 13 kills on 29 attempts.

Senior Inga Rotto — who became UNI’s all-time leader in contests played — finished second on the Panthers with 10 kills on 15 attempts.

Up next, UNI returns to the McLeod Center for a homestand consisting of five matches spread over the next two weeks. The Panthers open the homestand against the Bradley Braves at 6 p.m. Friday. The match will be available on ESPN+ with a subscription.

The Braves (4-12) find themselves on a five-game losing streak and at the bottom of the MVC standings. This weekend, the Braves dropped home contests against UIC and Valparaiso.

Bradley will host Illinois State on Tuesday before making the trip to Cedar Falls.