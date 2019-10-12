CEDAR FALLS -- The Northern Iowa volleyball team won the first set. And the third set.
The Panthers had two match points in the fifth set.
But they couldn’t close out a scrappy squad from Illinois State.
The Redbirds staged one final rally to outlast UNI 23-25, 25-21, 22-25, 26-24, 19-17 in a Missouri Valley Conference slugfest Saturday night at the McLeod Center.
Northern Iowa suffered its first league loss to an Illinois State team it shared the MVC title with last season.
The Panthers fell to 12-9 overall and 6-1 in league play before 2,004 fans. Illinois State improved to 11-7, 4-2.
“We were a little bit flat and that’s unfortunate because it’s definitely a match that I would feel like we would be very up for,” UNI coach Bobbi Petersen said. “It just felt a bit off at times. The hardest part about tonight is you’re trying to defend your home court and we let one slip away. We have to learn from this and get better.”
UNI actually trailed 10-7 in a wild, back-and-forth fifth set before tying the match 11-11. There were six more ties and two match points for each team before ISU finally won it on its third match point.
Leading 18-17, Illinois State’s Sydney Holt converted on a spike that ended the match.
“The fifth set was the best example of how competitive the two teams can be,” Petersen said. “We came up a little bit short, but our kids did some really good things at some crucial times.”
The grueling 2-hour, 50-minute match featured numerous hard-fought rallies between powerful programs.
“We played hard on every point,” Illinois State coach Leah Johnson said. “I am so proud of how resilient our team was and Northern Iowa showed incredible resolve as well. We stayed focused and kept battling. It was a tremendous match.”
The first set was deadlocked 23-23 with the Redbirds serving. But Illinois State couldn’t convert after being charged with a net violation.
UNI then finished the set when senior standout Karlie Taylor leaped to hammer a spike that ISU couldn’t handle. That gave the Panthers a 25-23 win.
Illinois State came right back to take the second set by a 25-21 score. Freshman Sarah Kushner converted on a cross-court kill to enable the Redbirds to even the match at one set apiece.
The third set was tied 21-21 before Taylor drilled a spike that swung the momentum back UNI’s way. ISU fought off one set point before Taylor delivered a kill that rocketed off the floor to end the set.
UNI’s Kaylissa Arndorfer came up big in the fourth set with strong play at the net. She finished with 18 kills.
The match featured huge momentum swings as the Redbirds continually battled back just when UNI looked to close them out.
Taylor finished with 23 kills despite spraining her ankle during the match.
“It’s tough to lose like that – it’s very painful,” Taylor said of the setback. “We will learn from this and work to get better in practice. This is going to motivate us for the rest of the season. We will remember what it felt like to lose to Illinois State – we don’t want to feel that way again.”
Illinois State freshman Taylor Lynch, an all-state player for Cedar Falls High School, finished with 11 kills. She recorded two kills in the final set.
“It was really fun being able to come back home and play in front of my family and friends,” Lynch said. “We just stuck with our game plan and kept our composure. It was an unbelievable win. I’m so excited to be a part of this win.”
