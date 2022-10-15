 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
College Volleyball: UNI tops Valparaiso in four, improve to 16-6 overall, 9-0 in MVC

CEDAR FALLS – Northern Iowa completed a season-sweep of Valparaiso as the Panthers captured a Missouri Valley Conference volleyball match Saturday at the McLeod Center in four games.

Just like it did Friday night in a 3-1 win over Illinois-Chicago, UNI lost the first game to the Beacons before securing a 20-25, 25-16, 27-25, 25-18, win, its ninth consecutive in MVC play.

Emily Holterhaus knocked down 19 kills to pace UNI (16-6, 9-0), Inga Rotto added 11, while Tayler Alden had 38 assists, nine kills and 12 digs.

Sydney Petrsen led the Panthers with 18 digs. Carly Spies has had four blocks.

UNI is next in action Friday at Indiana State.

