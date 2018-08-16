ST. LOUIS — A University of Northern Iowa team that returns four of its top six players has been named the preseason favorite to win the 2018 Missouri Valley Conference volleyball championship.
The Panthers, who went 27-9 and earned an at-large berth to their 21st NCAA Tournament a year ago, collected seven of 10 first-place votes and 95 total points to edge defending regular-season and MVC Tournament champion Missouri State (three first-place votes, 89 points).
Illinois State is third at 84 points and Drake fourth with 69 points.
UNI led the nation in four statistical categories last season — kills per set (15.24), team assists (1,857), team digs (2,581) and team kills (1,997). The Panthers defeated four ranked opponents, including eventual national champion Nebraska.
“The way I see it, there may be only one or two teams who shouldn’t vote for themselves as the champion,” said UNI head coach Bobbi Petersen. “I really think that’s the depth we are going to have in the conference. I think it’s going to be a tough conference race.”
UNI lost a pair of productive starters in outside hitter Bri Weber and setter Heather Hook. On the other hand, American Volleyball Coaches Association honorable mention All-Americans Piper Thomas, a senior, and Karlie Taylor, a junior, lead the returning group.
Thomas and Taylor are part of the preseason all-MVC team, along with Emily Butters and Aubrey Cheffey of Missouri State, Cathryn Cheek of Drake, Erica Haslag of Bradley and Courtney Pence of Illinois State.
Also back for the Panthers are Kendyl Sorge and Jaydlin Seehase.
UNI has posted 33 straight winning seasons as a Division I program, the sixth-longest active streak in the country. Petersen is 461-141 and one of four coaches in MVC history with more than 400 career wins.
She ranks 10th among all active coaches with a .766 winning percentage.
UNI’s annual Purple and Gold scrimmage is at 4 p.m. Saturday in the McLeod Center and is free to the public.
The Panthers open the regular season Aug. 24 at the USC Tournament in Los Angeles.
