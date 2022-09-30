College volleyball: UNI tops Missouri State, 3-1, Holterhaus records 1,000th kill

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Emily Holterhaus recorded her 1,000 career kill as Northern Iowa won the last three games to beat Missouri State, 19-25, 25-21, 25-16, 25-23, Friday in a Missouri Valley Conference volleyball match.

Holterhaus became the 29th player in Panther history to record 1,000 kills and first since Karlie Taylor in 2018. She led UNI finished with 13 kills.

Kira Fallert (15) and Carly Spies (11) also had double-digit kills, while Tayler Alden had 43 assists and 11 digs. Sydney Petersen had 24 digs, and Inga Rotto blocked five shots to highlight UNI’s defense.

The victory improved UNI to 10-6 overall and 3-0 in the MVC. The Panthers have won nine of their last 10 matches.