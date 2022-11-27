College volleyball: UNI to face Florida State in Minneapolis in NCAA opener

CEDAR FALLS — Missouri Valley Conference champion Northern Iowa will face Atlantic Coast Conference member Florida State Friday in its NCAA Volleyball Championship first-round match at the University of Minnesota.

The Panthers learned their destination Sunday night in front of a packed Peppers Sports Bar and Grill during ESPNU’s selection show.

Friday’s match will start at 4:30 p.m. Minnesota and Southeastern Louisiana will play in the second match of that night at 7 p.m.

“Obviously you know you are going to be in the tournament, but there are still a little bit of nerves (before the selection show),” senior Inga Rotto said. “We are just really super excited to hear where we are going, who we are playing so we can start preparing…get in action again. We are excited.”

UNI (26-7) and Florida State (19-10) have faced twice all-time. The Seminoles beat the Panthers in a five-set match in 1998 during the FSU Invitational, while UNI took the second meeting in five in 2011 in the ACIS Invitational in Newark, Delaware.

The two teams have two common opponents – Illinois State and Creighton. Both beat the Redbirds (UNI twice) and both lost to the Bluejays.

“It’s been a long day,” UNI head coach Bobbi Petersen said. “We even had practice today to make the day shorter. But it has been a long time waiting…obviously a really good feeling knowing we are already in.

“I don’t know a lot about Florida State but we are excited to be in, excited to get busy and starting to learn what Florida State is all about.”

This is the Panthers 24th all-time all-time appearance in the NCAA championships and 16th under Petersen who guided UNI to a pair of Sweet 16 appearances in 2001 and 2002.

This appearance may be the least expected for UNI, at least for the outsiders looking in. The Panthers were picked to finish sixth in the Valley after posting a 7-11 conference mark last year.

But UNI proved its doubters wrong returning to its winning ways going 17-1 and winning its 20th regular-season Missouri Valley Conference championship and then capturing its 18th MVC tournament title last week in Evansville, Ind.

“Look what 365 days ago was for almost this entire team…they had a mission and they started it last year, really started hard in January and it was really a lot of intentional effort to make things different,” Petersen said. “I’m glad that effort has ended up in being in the NCAA tournament.”

College volleyball: UNI clinches MVC title No. 20 CEDAR FALLS – Northern Iowa athletic department officials are going to have to create some e…

Rotto, who along with fellow senior Carly Spies returned for an extra season when they could’ve graduated after last season, echoed those thoughts.

“Part of our mentality at UNI is…we knew what we were capable of and our goal is always to win a conference championship and to get that automatic bid,” Rotto said. “This is all the more sweeter knowing that maybe we out-did other people’s expectations. Even better to know we out-did our own expectations. We aren’t done, yet, either. We are excited to see how far we can go in this tournament and battle hard.”

College Volleyball: Northern Iowa pulls several MVC big-time honors Northern Iowa placed a league best four players on the all-Missouri Valley Conference volley…

UNI, which has a record of 1,148-417-22 in 46 seasons, is 15-23 all-time in the NCAA tournament.

The Panthers’ last appearance came in 2019 when it lost to Missouri in three sets in Lincoln, Neb. UNI last won an NCAA tournament match in 2017 when it beat Louisville in three sets before losing to Minnesota in the second round in a four-set match in Minneapolis.

“Minnesota... we have been there many times for the NCAA tournament.,” Petersen said. “It is a fun place to play, they have a great atmosphere so we are looking to getting a lot of Panther fans there.”

Rotto, Spies, Emily Holterhaus, Kaylissa Arndorfer and Baylee Petersen played key roles on the last championship qualifier, while Texas transfer Sydney Petersen played in four of them with the Longhorns, including one Final Four.

Florida State is making its 24th NCAA appearance and 13th under head coach Chris Poole.

The Seminoles finished 30th in the RPI, just 16 spots in front of UNI. FSU posted wins over Top 50 teams James Madison, Yale and two over Miami.

The Seminoles finished fifth in the Atlantic Coast Conference with a record of 11-7. Louisville and Pittsburgh tied for the conference regular-season crown.

FSU is is led by 6-foot-3 sophomore outside hitter Audrey Koenig’s 309 kills, while Emily Ryan, Khori Louis and Emma Clothier all have more than 200.

Ryan, Louis and Clothier stand 6-foot-4, 6-foot-3, and 6-foot-2, respectively.

Andjelija Draskovic and Ava Pitchford have 637 and 390 assists respectively, while Ryan leads the Seminoles with 114 total blocks.