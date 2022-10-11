College Volleyball: UNI takes No.1 spot with Drake victory

CEDAR FALLS – Northern Iowa took its seat at the top of the mountain after beating Drake 3-1 for the No. 1 spot in Missouri Valley Conference volleyball.

The Panthers won the first two sets 25-18 and 29-27 – coming from behind at 22-17 to win the second. After losing to the Bulldogs 25-18 in the third set, they readjusted, pulling away at 25-18 again in the fourth.

UNI put up a sturdy lead in the first set with 10 consecutive points before Drake fought its way to 24-18. However, the Panthers managed to close out the Bulldogs as senior Emily Holterhaus connected on a pass from Tayler Alden for the set-winning kill and a 1-0 lead in the match.

“I think just with Drake, we’ve seen it on video where they’ve been able to be down a significant amount and be able to come back and we’ve had some matches like that too,” said head coach Bobbi Petersen. “So never, ever felt comfortable at all, no matter what the score was at any point.”

Northern Iowa had a rally of its own the next set as the Panthers trailed by five with Drake at 22. After working back the deficit, they forced the set into extra points, eventually coming out on top. However, the set came at at the cost of an injury to Olivia Tjernagel, who remained out for the rest of the game.

Tjernagel's absence was felt on the court in the third set as the Bulldogs got a six-point lead, winning as UNI struggled to keep up. However, the Panthers got up to 10-9 and built on the lead in the fourth and final set, ending it at 25-18 and winning the top ranking.

Holterhaus served as the cornerstone in UNI's win, earning 16 kills in 34 attempts in what Petersen called one of her best games.

"Kills are always fun, but it was very well-rounded tonight and I thought that was really cool," Holterhaus said. "Just whenever Tayler gives someone a set, I feel super confident in knowing that anyone on the team can put the ball away."

The win against Drake puts UNI at 14-6, while remaining undefeated against MVC rivals in seven games.