VALPARAISO, Ind. — Former Waterloo West star Kaylissa Arndorfer hammered home a team-high 15 kills and recorded five blocks as Northern Iowa swept Valparaiso 25-21, 25-17, 25-19 Monday in a Missouri Valley Conference match.
Arndorfer hit at a .520 clip (15 of 25 with just two attack errors) as part of a team effort that saw the Panthers hit at a 313 clip.
Kate Busswitz added eight kills, while Jaydlin Seehase and Inga Rotto added seven apiece.
UNI played without senior standout Karlie Taylor, who was injured Saturday in a win over Indiana State.
The Panthers (9-8 overall, 3-0 Valley) trailed 15-10 in the first game, but rattled off a five-point run to get back into the game. Then with the game tied at 21, a block by Seehase and Emily Holterhaus and another block by Arndorfer and Holterhaus sparked a 4-0 run to give game one to UNI.
UNI led from start to finish in game two, closing on a 5-0 run, and in game three, the Panthers closed on a 9-3 run after the score was tied 17-all.
Abbi Stack had 14 digs and Baylee Petersen 12, while Holterhaus added four blocks and Buzzwitz had three. Rachel Koop dished out 36 assists.
UNI returns to action Friday at Missouri State and Saturday at Southern Illinois.
SACQUITNE EIGHTH: Northern Iowa’s Sam Sacquitne stands eighth after two rounds of the Zach Johnson Invitational at the Glen Oaks Country Club in West Des Moines Monday
Sacquitne shot rounds of 72 and 78 and is eight strokes back of Loyola’s Nate Vance with 18 holes to play.
UNI stands ninth with a two-round score of 619.
Results
Team standings — 1. Loyola-Chicago 300-301-601, 2. Drake 303-300 — 603, Creighton 304-299 — 603, Valparaiso 295-308 — 603, 6. Wisconsin-Green Bay 315-295 — 610, 7. North Dakota State 306-305 — 611, 7. Nebraska-Omaha 309-305 — 611, 8. Missouri State 312-305 — 617, 9. Northern Iowa 312-307 — 619, 10. South Dakota 314-307 — 621, 11. Western Illinois 310-314 — 624, 12. Bradley 322-314 — 636.
Top-five individuals — 1. Nate Vance (Loyola), 71-71 —1 42, 2. Nate Vontz (CU), 73-71 — 144, Caleb Van Arragon (VU), 69-75 — 144, 4. Garrett Willis (VU), 72-73 — 145, 5. Ben Gilles (UWGB), 76-70 — 146.
Northern Iowa — 8. Sam Sacquitne 72-78 — 150, 29. Griffin Parker 78-77 — 155, 33. Tommy Doyle 81-75 — 156, 40. Parker Oleson 81-77 — 158, 55. Ben Bermel 83-79 — 162.
