SPRINGFIELD, Mo. -- Northern Iowa used a hard-fought win in the opening set to fuel a sweep of Missouri State Friday in Missouri Valley Conference volleyball.
Set scores were 25-23, 25-22, 25-20.
The first set was tied 13 times, the last at 17-17, before UNI surged to a 20-17 lead. The Lady Bears (3-14, 0-3) closed within a point several times from there, including at 23-22, but the Panthers got a kill from setter Rachel Koop and another from Kate Busswitz to lock up the win.
The second set followed a similar script with 12 ties before UNI pulled out to a 21-18 lead and made it stand up.
The Panthers closed out the third set with the final four points to complete the sweep.
Busswitz led UNI (10-8, 4-0) with 11 kills, Karlie Taylor had 10 and Emily Holterhaus and Inga Rotto added eight each. Koop finished with 36 assists, and Baylee Petersen topped the Panthers with 13 digs.
