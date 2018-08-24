LOS ANGELES -- Karlie Taylor pounded out 18 kills to lead the University of Northern Iowa to a season-opening, three-set sweep of 13th-ranked Creighton Friday at the USC Tournament.
Scores were 25-23, 25-22, 25-19.
The Panthers hit .317 for the match. Jaydlin Seehase added 12 kills, Rachel Koop finished with 38 assists, Kate Busswitz had four solo blocks, Piper Thomas had six kills and was part of four blocks and Madison Hedges delivered three ace serves. Meanwhile, five UNI players had at least seven digs, led by Kendyl Sorge with 13.
The opening set was tied at 16-16 before the Panthers surged to a 22-17 lead and hung on at the end. In the second set, UNI built a 20-14 lead on Abbi Staack's service ace. The Bluejays (1-1) got within 21-19 before the Panthers closed it out.
Creighton led several times early in the third set, including 8-5, but UNI battled back to tie it 9-9 and later used a 5-0 run to pull ahead 19-13. The Bluejays couldn't get any closer than five points the rest of the way.
The Panthers play No. 10 USC at 12:30 p.m. Saturday, followed by a match against fifth-ranked Kentucky at 7 p.m. Creighton defeated Kentucky Friday.
