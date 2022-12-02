College Volleyball: UNI sweeps Florida State, advances to second round of NCAA Tournament

MINNEAPOLIS, MN — Be where your feet are.

Northern Iowa sophomore Olivia Tjernagel said the Panthers focused on staying in the moment and not letting things get to them as they faced off against seventh-seeded Florida State in the first round of the NCAA Tournament Friday.

“We love a good atmosphere and we love good energy,” Tjernagel said. “Our fans always bring that for us.”

The Panthers’ mindset paid off as UNI swept the Seminoles, 26-24, 25-19, 25-21, to advance to the second round of the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2017 in front of a large contingent of Panther fans.

In the first set, neither team managed to create much separation as UNI built four separate two-point leads only to see Florida State knot things back up.

With the Panthers leading 22-21, a Panthers service error spurred a 3-0 run and allowed the Seminoles a crucial opportunity to win the first set, leading 24-22.

UNI responded back with a pair of kills from senior Inga Rotto and junior Emily Holterhaus—both off of assists from sophomore setter Tayler Alden—to fend off two set points and take a 25-24 lead.

Florida State could not return the Panthers’ set point serve as an attack error gave UNI a 26-24 win in the first set despite six UNI service errors.

UNI head coach Bobbi Petersen said the Panthers served too aggressively out of the gate, although that was necessarily a bad thing.

“We talk about being aggressive and fearless behind the service line,” Petersen said. “Our kids can have that kind of mentality because of the type of servers that we are, but we probably took that to a little bit of an extreme in the first set.”

Following the first set, UNI settled in and managed to limit its service errors to just three over the final two sets.

The second set started the same way the first set went as neither the Panthers nor the Seminoles could build a substantial lead, but, after falling behind 9-8, sophomore Kira Fallert and Tjernagel powered UNI on a 4-0 run to take a 12-9 lead.

Despite the Panthers statement, Florida State stormed back with a 4-0 run of its own to take back the lead and force Petersen to take a timeout.

UNI came out of the timeout firing and responded with a 7-2 run to nab a 19-15 lead and momentum. The Seminoles did not manage a response as the Panthers closed out the second set, 25-19, on another attack error by Florida State.

With their backs against the wall, trailing 2-0 in the match, Florida State raced out to a 10-8 lead in the third set.

However, just as Florida State appeared to be gain the momentum for the first time since the end of the first set, UNI posted a 5-0 run, which included a pair of kills from Tjernagel, to reestablish itself with a 13-10 lead.

The Panthers never relinquished the lead and capped off the sweep in an impressive all-around performance.

Following the win, Petersen said she felt the Panthers win served as one of their best performances of the season.

“Tonight was one of the best matches we have played in terms of point-by-point,” Petersen said. “We have had good matches throughout the year…Tonight, it was every single point…We did a really good job on focusing in on each point and that is huge in volleyball.”

Tjernagel led the Panthers with 13 kills while hitting an efficient 0.632%. The Missouri Valley Conference Tournament MVP credited her team with giving her the confidence to take “big swings” and Alden for her strong setting.

“The momentum of the whole team playing as a unit and everyone trusting me and having my back,” Tjernagel said. “I am confident right now. It is all flowing together.”

Holterhaus finished second on the team with 12 kills while hitting 0.276%. Fallert added 10 kills on a 0.167 hitting percentage.

Alden collected 41 assists in addition to 11 digs.

“My hitters make me look good,” Alden said. “I will give them that. Our passers worked super hard to get the ball up—a passable ball that I can get my hands on. That gave me the confidence to give it to whoever is hot at the moment.”