College volleyball: UNI sweeps Bradley, improves to 22-6

PEORIA, Ill. – Northern Iowa produced another three-set sweep Saturday as the Panthers edge even closer to a Missouri Valley Conference volleyball regular-season crown.

Saturday, UNI blitzed Bradley, 25-23, 25-20, 25-18, to complete a two-game weekend road sweep over the Braves and Illinois State.

The Panthers improved to 22-6 overall and 15-0 in the MVC and are one conference win away from earning at least a share of the regular-season title, and two from clinching it outright.

Tayler Alden earned her 1,000 career assist in the match with 36. She also collected seven kills five digs and two blocks.

Kira Fallert hit .355 and led UNI with 14 kills.

Libero Sydney Petersen led the Panthers with 16 digs and notched her first kill since 2018. Carly Spies blocked four shots.

UNI returns to action Friday when it hosts Southern Illinois at 6 p.m.