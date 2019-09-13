COLUMBIA, Mo. -- Northern Iowa broke its four-match losing streak, but the Panthers couldn't break through with a win over a Top 25 opponent Friday at the Missouri-Kansas City Invitational volleyball tournament.
UNI started its day with a 25-10, 25-12, 23-25, 25-18 win over Missouri-Kansas City.
The Panthers hit at a .347 efficiency as a team, including .556 in the opening set and .636 in the second. Karlie Taylor hammered home 24 kills (.396) and Kate Busswitz 10 (.333). Setter Rachel Koop added five kills in seven attempts and put up 39 assists while Abbi Staack led UNI with 12 digs.
Friday evening, UNI took on No. 21 Missouri, the fourth Top 25 opponent the Panthers have faced in two weeks. Led by Hudson native Kylie DeBerg, the Tigers (6-0) posted a 25-22, 22-25, 25-17, 25-14 victory.
DeBerg, a 6-foot-4 junior, had 18 kills and hit at a .311 efficiency for Missouri, which finished at .263 as a team while holding UNI (3-5) to a .111 attack percentage. The Tigers had 12 blocks. Riley Sents, a senior from Grundy Center, chipped in eight digs and three assists for Missouri.
UNI got 12 kills from Karlie Taylor and 10 from Jaydlin Seehase. Rachel Koop had 30 assists and Abbi Staack made 17 digs.
