{{featured_button_text}}

CEDAR FALLS -- Northern Iowa's volleyball team rode its depth and balance to a 3-1 Missouri Valley Conference victory over Bradley Friday night at the McLeod Center.

The Panthers opened with a 25-18 win and after Bradley evened the match 25-22, UNI won 25-19 and 25-18 to improve to 12-8 overall and 6-0 in MVC action. The Braves fell to 7-9 and 3-2.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Bradley hit .100 or less in three of the four sets and finished with 27 attack errors. UNI hit just .211 for the match with 22 errors but had four players with double-digit kills and five with 10 or more digs.

Kate Busswitz had 14 kills and four solo blocks, Karlie Taylor had 14 kills, 19 digs and two blocks, Emily Holterhaus added 11 kills and Inga Rotto chipped in 10 kills and four blocks. Abbi Staack had 17 digs and Rachel Koop's stat line included 47 assists, 11 digs, three kills and two aces.

Get News Alerts delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments