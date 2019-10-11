CEDAR FALLS -- Northern Iowa's volleyball team rode its depth and balance to a 3-1 Missouri Valley Conference victory over Bradley Friday night at the McLeod Center.
The Panthers opened with a 25-18 win and after Bradley evened the match 25-22, UNI won 25-19 and 25-18 to improve to 12-8 overall and 6-0 in MVC action. The Braves fell to 7-9 and 3-2.
You have free articles remaining.
Bradley hit .100 or less in three of the four sets and finished with 27 attack errors. UNI hit just .211 for the match with 22 errors but had four players with double-digit kills and five with 10 or more digs.
Kate Busswitz had 14 kills and four solo blocks, Karlie Taylor had 14 kills, 19 digs and two blocks, Emily Holterhaus added 11 kills and Inga Rotto chipped in 10 kills and four blocks. Abbi Staack had 17 digs and Rachel Koop's stat line included 47 assists, 11 digs, three kills and two aces.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.