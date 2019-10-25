TERRE HAUTE, Ind. -- The University of Northern Iowa volleyball team wasted little time Friday delivering head coach Bobbi Petersen's 500th career victory.
The Panthers (15-9 overall, 9-1 Missouri Valley Conference) dominated Indiana State (4-15, 2-7) 25-19, 25-9, 25-19.
Petersen joined her college coach, Iradge Ahrabi-Fard, in the 500-win club at UNI and is just the second Missouri Valley head coach to reach that mark. She trails Ahrabi-Fard by three wins on the Panthers' all-time list and is nine behind Missouri State's Melissa Stokes on the MVC list.
You have free articles remaining.
UNI hit .337 overall Friday with 46 kills and just 11 errors. Karlie Taylor had 12 kills while Kate Busswitz and Kaylissa Arndorfer finished with 11 each. Rachel Koop's 32 assists pushed her past the 2,500 mark and into 10th place on the Panthers' career list for assists.
Abbi Staack's 17 digs anchored the defensive effort. Koop had 10 digs while Arndorfer and Inga Rotto were in on four blocks apiece.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.