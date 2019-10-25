{{featured_button_text}}
091316mp-UNI-ISU-vball-7

Northern Iowa head coach Bobbi Petersen speaks to her team during a timeout in a 2016 match against Iowa State inside the McLeod Center.

 COURIER FILE PHOTO

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. -- The University of Northern Iowa volleyball team wasted little time Friday delivering head coach Bobbi Petersen's 500th career victory.

The Panthers (15-9 overall, 9-1 Missouri Valley Conference) dominated Indiana State (4-15, 2-7) 25-19, 25-9, 25-19.

Petersen joined her college coach, Iradge Ahrabi-Fard, in the 500-win club at UNI and is just the second Missouri Valley head coach to reach that mark. She trails Ahrabi-Fard by three wins on the Panthers' all-time list and is nine behind Missouri State's Melissa Stokes on the MVC list.

UNI hit .337 overall Friday with 46 kills and just 11 errors. Karlie Taylor had 12 kills while Kate Busswitz and Kaylissa Arndorfer finished with 11 each. Rachel Koop's 32 assists pushed her past the 2,500 mark and into 10th place on the Panthers' career list for assists.

Abbi Staack's 17 digs anchored the defensive effort. Koop had 10 digs while Arndorfer and Inga Rotto were in on four blocks apiece.

Get News Alerts delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments