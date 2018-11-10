CEDAR FALLS -- The McLeod Center has always been a venue Piper Thomas has associated with the start of her volleyball career.
Saturday night, it was the place where one chapter of her collegiate career came to an end.
Northern Iowa remained a half-game back of Illinois State in the win column atop the Missouri Valley Conference standings with a dominant sweep, 25-16, 25-19, 26-24, over last-place Southern Illinois to conclude a perfect final home weekend. A two-game road trip remains before the MVC tournament.
This senior night victory marked the last time Thomas, Janesville native Kendyl Sorge and Fort Dodge native Lexi Astor will play in front of a home crowd.
"It was the first place I'd ever seen a volleyball match," Thomas said. "I didn't know anything about the sport until a friend brought me along. As soon as I watched that I was hooked.
"I wanted to sign up the next year, and from there my dream was to be a Panther. To get to fulfill that these four years and play on the court where I saw the game for the first time has been really special."
Thomas and Sorge were instant contributors and four-year starters within a unique class. Until their arrival, UNI coach Bobbi Petersen had been more inclined to redshirt her program's freshmen. Astor has battled injury throughout her career, but was able to serve a couple points in the second set of Saturday night's match as she made her first appearance of the season.
"Throughout the whole day we were just reminiscing on all the times that we've had here, all the memories that we've made while here at UNI and it's definitely been an unforgettable four years," Sorge said.
Thomas has become UNI's all-time leader in solo blocks and currently sits fourth on the career kills list. Sorge ranks second in career digs. In their final home match, Thomas added 10 kills and six blocks, and Sorge dug up 12 attacks against a Salukis team (5-24, 1-15 MVC) that was held to 28 kills over the three sets compared to 48 kills for UNI (21-8, 15-1 MVC).
Petersen is quick to point out their value has gone beyond numbers.
"They're two kids that on the court have had a lot of production over the last four years," Petersen said. "There's a lot of other things that people on the outside don't see that we'll miss just as much, if not more.
"The harder months are January until August. That has a lot of impact on what happens in the fall, and Piper and Kendyl definitely got that. They worked hard in whatever the workout was. That's why they both have developed so well."
In this match, Thomas' fellow middle attacker Kate Busswitz paced UNI with 12 kills on .407 hitting. Outside hitter Karlie Taylor added a double-double of 11 kills and 16 digs.
Despite the outcome, a major area of concern resurfaced. UNI gave up a lengthy six-point run toward the end of the second set, and allowed Southern Illinois to rally from down 16-12 to take a 24-23 lead in set three. Jaydlin Seehase helped the Panthers dodge that set point with a powerful kill before setter Rachel Koop added a block inside the left antenna and Seehase ended the match with another kill.
"We're still working on consistency," Petersen said. "We're not stopping the runs very well. We'll play some really good volleyball, and then allow teams to go on five-, six-, seven-point runs. It used to be three was something that we can't have."
