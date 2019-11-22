CEDAR FALLS -- Northern Iowa is the outright 2019 Missouri Valley Conference volleyball champion.
The Panthers left nothing to chance Friday as they lowered the boom on second-place Loyola at the McLeod Center, 25-23, 20-25, 25-22, 25-18 and nailed down the top seed for the MVC Tournament they will host next Thursday through Saturday.
Karlie Taylor and Kaylissa Arndorfer provided most of the fireworks Friday. Taylor's line included 23 kills, 23 digs and four services aces. Arndorfer finished with 17 kills (.316 attack percentage), three blocks and two aces.
Rachel Koop facilitated the offense with 54 assists while Abbi Staack was all over the floor with 35 digs and Baylee Petersen added 15 digs.
Loyola (20-10, 13-4) outhit UNI (22-9, 16-1) .173-.168, but the Panthers took 17 more swings and had 17 more kills than the Ramblers.
The first set was tied 20-20 before UNI edged in front and Taylor closed it out on the Panthers' third set-point opportunity.
Loyola used a 5-1 run to build a 20-15 lead and never trailed in the second set.
UNI jumped out to an 8-2 advantage in the third set. The Ramblers rallied to take a 13-11 lead, but the Panthers fought their way back on top at 17-16 and didn't trail again.
The fourth set was tied at 13-13 when UNI used a 4-1 run to take control and then wrapped up the set and the championship by scoring the final five points.
UNI's MVC championship is the 19th league title for the program and ninth Missouri Valley Conference title under head coach Bobbi Petersen.
