SPRINGFIELD, Mo. -- University of Northern Iowa middle hitter Piper Thomas is the Missouri Valley Conference volleyball Player of the Year.
Thomas, a senior from Jesup, is putting together an outstanding season. She leads the league with a .400 attack percentage and has 411 kills. She will leave UNI as the program's career leader in solo blocks, taking a total of 97 into the MVC Tournament this weekend.
UNI junior setter Rachel Koop of New Hartford and junior outside hitter Karlie Taylor join Thomas on the all-MVC first team.
Koop is averaging a league-best 11.81 assists per set, which ranks sixth in NCAA Division I, and has led the Panther offense to an MVC-leading 1,042 kills and .246 attack percentage.
Taylor has been dynamic at her outside hitter position. She leads the conference and ranks eighth nationally in kills per set (4.80) and also leads the MVC in total kills and total points (545.4), which ranks 12th in the country.
UNI had two more players named to the second team in sophomores Kate Busswitz and Jaydlin Seehase.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.