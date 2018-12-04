Try 1 month for 99¢
Northern Iowa assistant coach Kalani Mahi, left, and head coach Bobbi Petersen, right, congratulate the team entering a timeout during a 2017 match.

 COURIER FILE PHOTO

CEDAR FALLS -- Northern Iowa volleyball coach Bobbi Petersen was named Midwest Region Coach of the Year on Tuesday by the American Volleyball Coaches Association.

Petersen coached UNI to Missouri Valley Conference regular season and tournament titles with a 24-10 overall record. The Panthers led the nation in assists (1,784) and kills (1,890).

This marks Petersen's third regional coach of the year honor. She previously won the award in 2001 and 2002. 

In addition to Petersen's coaching award, three UNI volleyball players were named to the Midwest's 14 player all-region team. Piper Thomas and Karlie Taylor were repeat selections, while Rachel Koop secured her first regional honor after her first season as the Panthers' starting setter.

Taylor's 563 kills this past season rank second on UNI's all-time single season list, trailing only the 595 kills Molly O'Brien accumulated in 2002. Thomas finished her senior season as UNI's all-time leader with 98 career solo blocks. Her 1,572 career kills rank fourth at the school. Koop ranked fourth nationally with an average of 11.97 assists per set.

Former Dike-New Hartford standout Brooke Morgan of Kentucky earned a spot on the Southeast region team, while Hudson native Kylie DeBerg was an honorable mention pick in that region after her sophomore season at Missouri. 

The all-region players are now eligible to be selected for the All-American teams which will be revealed at next week's NCAA Final Four.

