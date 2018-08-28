CEDAR FALLS — Karlie Taylor is ready for a battle, and Northern Iowa’s 2018 volleyball home opener remains on the top of Jaydlin Seehase’s mind.
UNI’s outside hitting tandem is looking forward to an opportunity to put their talent on display in front of a large home crowd during Wednesday’s 7 p.m. McLeod Center debut against Iowa State. Last season, the Panthers spent an entire month on the road before their Sept. 29 home opener.
“I think about it every day,” Seehase said, addressing the upcoming rivalry match with the Cyclones. “I know this place will be packed and ready for it.”
In the practices leading up to last weekend’s season-opening tournament in Los Angeles, Taylor had confidence her team would be prepared. UNI swept then No. 13 Creighton before responding from a 25-11 set three loss against No. 5 Kentucky to defeat the Wildcats in five.
“We’ve been working hard in the offseason to be able to come in and get some big wins,” Taylor said.
Iowa State has slipped just outside the AVCA Top 25, and is 27th in votes following a five-set loss to Oregon State last weekend in Ames. The Cyclones have dropped their last two matches in the series with UNI, including a marathon in 2016 in which the Panthers prevailed, 27-29, 40-38, 25-23, 17-25, 15-10.
“We’re definitely ready for a battle,” Taylor said. “I know they’re not happy we’ve beat them the past two years, so they’re going to come in ready for a fight. It’s going to be a great match — it always is — but especially this year it’s going to be a big battle.”
Taylor, who averaged 3.87 kills and 3.63 digs per set as a true sophomore, has been a dynamic weapon out of the front and back row through UNI’s first three matches. She earned the first Missouri Valley Conference Player of the Week honor after averaging 4.82 kills per set last weekend.
“I think her biggest improvement has been her ability to hit different shots and be more of a finesse player when she needs to be,” UNI head coach Bobbi Petersen said. “She’s done a really good job of developing her game and her arsenal.”
While the offseason departure of three-year starter Bri Weber leaves Taylor as UNI’s most experienced outside hitter, the Eddyville native views herself as just one part her team’s position group.
“The outside hitting group, I don’t necessarily feel like the leader in any way,” Taylor said. “I feel like we’re all equals and working hard trying to get big swings for our team.”
Joining Taylor as an impact weapon is Seehase, who was named to the Missouri Valley Conference All-Freshman team last fall after averaging 2.03 kills per set on .213 hitting as a right side attacker. Seehase has been moved to the outside this fall, a position she knows well. The Sumner native ranked second to Taylor with 12 kills during the season-opening win over Creighton and recorded 14 kills against Kentucky.
“She hit outside in high school so last year was actually a bigger jump for her to go to right side,” Taylor said of Seehase. “Now coming back, it’s like she’s coming home. She’s comfortable and has really done a great job of stepping into a big position. It’s going to be a big season for her.”
Kim Davis, a 17th-year UNI assistant coach who trains the outside hitting corps, is excited to see what Taylor and Seehase are capable of following last year’s breakthrough seasons.
“They’re both very aggressive competitors so it’s a lot of fun to watch them grow and develop,” Davis said. “With the experience they had last year on the court, it’s really cool to see that light bulb turn on. They’re starting to see more things on the court and how things open up and how things develop.”
CHARLES CITY CYCLONE: Charles City native and Iowa State redshirt junior Hali Hillegas is the latest in a tradition of strong Cyclone liberos. She recorded her 1,000th career dig during last weekend’s Iowa State Challenge, becoming her school’s 15 player to achieve the milestone. Hillegas finished with 31 digs in the five-set match with Oregon State.
UPON FURTHER REVIEW: NCAA Division I volleyball’s challenge system will be part of matches inside the McLeod Center for the first time this season. Coaches receive three challenges per match with an additional challenge available should play continue to a fifth set.
UNI and Loyola are currently the only Missouri Valley Conference schools with video review challenge options at their disposal. The system will be in place for the MVC Tournament as well as the NCAA Tournament.
“It could be 30 seconds, it could be three minutes,” Petersen said, addressing instant replay review length. “There’s coaches that are using it as an extra timeout, some strategies involved in using that system. We’re very excited that we’ll have that.”
