CEDAR FALLS — Piper Thomas and Kendyl Sorge entered the University of Northern Iowa volleyball program in a rare rebuilding phase.
The Panthers had missed back-to-back NCAA Tournaments after seven consecutive years of postseason play before the natives of nearby Jesup and Janesville helped chart a new course.
Set to become four-year starters for a team that has returned to the NCAA Tournament in each of the previous three seasons, this duo has one big goal still in sight.
“We’ve had some pretty exciting years during their time here, but a conference championship is not one of them,” UNI coach Bobbi Petersen said Thursday, during her team’s annual media day. “If you don’t think that’s at the forefront of their mind, you’re crazy. We hear about it all the time. That’s definitely high on the list of their goals.”
UNI returns four starters and two key reserve contributors from last year’s 27-9 campaign that included a first-round NCAA win in addition to a regular-season victory over eventual national champion Nebraska. The Panthers were tabbed as the coaches’ preseason favorite in a Missouri Valley Conference that graduated three-time Player of the Year Lily Johnson from a Missouri State team that won the last two league titles.
Key vacancies must be filled within UNI’s rotation in order for the Panthers to take a step forward. Heather Hook — a three-year starter who won the league’s Setter of the Year honor — graduated and a pair of additional starters decided not to return.
Highlighting the departures is Bri Weber, a full-rotation, three-year starting outside hitter who accompanied Thomas and Sorge in a transformative 2016 recruiting class.
“I wish nothing but the best for Bri,” Thomas said. “I just want her to be happy and know that she will be. I think she’s going to be a great nurse and she’s looking forward to nursing school, so I’m excited for her.”
Junior college transfer and middle hitter Moriah Johnson also opted to leave the program.
“As a program, we kind of look at that in two different ways,” Petersen said. “We respect the decisions that our student-athletes makes as things in their lives change and careers and interests take a different path. We definitely wish Bri and Mo good luck in their endeavors.
“The other side is, just like any other program, we’re going to experience some things that maybe are disruptive to the path that we think we’re on. ... For us, the biggest part of that is how we’re moving forward.”
Following Weber’s depature over the summer, true sophomore Jaydlin Seehase has been moved from her starting right side position to outside hitter. Taylor Hedges and Abbi Staack return within a corps of defensive specialists who could give the Panthers flexibility, should Petersen not opt to replace Weber with another full rotation player.
Seehase averaged 2.03 kills per set a season ago, and Karlie Taylor will take a leadership role at outside hitter after averaging 3.87 kills and 3.63 digs in her breakthrough sophomore campaign.
Thomas, a 6-foot-1 AVCA honorable mention All-American middle hitter, led UNI’s attack with 4 kills per set on .360 hitting to go with 0.91 blocks per frame. Sorge averaged a team-best 4.77 digs per set from her libero position for a UNI team that recorded a program-best 2,581 digs — the most by any NCAA Division I team in the 25-point scoring era.
Thomas and Sorge each took part in a summer leadership class over the offseason where they had a chance to work with a certified leadership coach.
“I’m definitely a task-oriented person,” Thomas said. “I like to check things off a list and get stuff done. My strongest thing hasn’t always been building personal relationships and building that bond, but I’ve definitely taken time to do that this summer and work on enjoying my teammates.”
Sorge describes her style as leading by example within a competitive and versatile defensive specialist grouping that can play multiple back row positions.
“We challenge each other, see who can dig more balls,” Sorge said. “I think it gets competitive and gets players to work hard.”
Another potential leader is redshirt junior Rachel Koop, who will compete with true freshman Tayah Mahi for setting duties. Koop and Mahi were members of two of the top high school teams Iowa has produced in recent years, with Koop running Dike-New Hartford’s offense and Mahi serving as an all-tournament team captain during Cedar Falls’ Class 5A championship run last fall.
Petersen says the more experienced Koop has an edge in some of the tasks that accompany setting such as blocking, defense and serving.
“Right now I’d say Rachel has a slight edge,” Petersen said. “She’s very experienced. She has a connection with our returners. I think they both are doing a good job with their set location.”
Tayah Mahi, daughter of setting coach Kalani Mahi, joins Petersen’s daughter, Baylee Petersen, as newcomers to the team who grew up around the program.
Redshirt sophomore Kate Busswitz, who returned from injury toward the end of last season, has impressed teammates during offseason weight workouts and figures to join Thomas at the middle position. True freshmen Carly Spies, Kat Barr and Inga Rotto are in the mix for a starting spot on the right side.
“This is one of the years I feel most confident about our chemistry,” Sorge said. “We just work well together. We know when to joke around, when to have fun and when to get working and train hard. ... I’m really excited for us to put it all together out on the court.”
