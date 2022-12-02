College Volleyball: UNI relishes underdog role heading into NCAA regional

CEDAR FALLS — The Northern Iowa volleyball team is right where it wants to be heading into a matchup with seventh-seeded Florida State in the first round of the 2022 NCAA Volleyball Championship Friday at the University of Minnesota

As an unseeded team in the tournament, the Panthers enter their tilt against the Seminoles as an underdog despite their superior 26-7 win-loss record. However, middle blockers Carly Spies and Inga Rotto say UNI likes to be the underdog.

“We know that technically we are the underdog in this match,” Spies said. “We love that. We like having that challenge. Our preseason schedule prepared us to take on that challenge. It is nothing new for us. We have seen these high-level teams before.”

UNI often fills the role of underdog thanks to a traditionally tough nonconference schedule that featured three top 25 programs (USC, Kentucky and Creighton) plus Iowa and Iowa State this season.

Both Rotto and Spies pointed to those early tests as a vital section of the season that allowed the Panthers to grow as a team and become stronger.

“We always have a really competitive preseason schedule,” Rotto said. “This preseason, obviously we competed to the best of our ability, but we never came out with a win ... but we grew a lot and became a better team.”

If UNI is David then Florida State is certainly Goliath, with a front row that features Audrey Koenig at 6-foot-3, Emily Ryan at 6-foot-4, Khori Louis at 6-foot-3 and Emma Clothier at 6-foot-2.

According to UNI head coach Bobbi Petersen, Florida State’s size provides the Seminoles an attack that can pose a difficult challenge to defenses if allowed to remain in system.

“They are a really good team,” Petersen said. “Very big, physical team and super balanced on the offensive side. They do not have just one or two kids that they go to to save them. They are very balanced.”

Petersen added that the way to beat a team as tall as Florida State lies in finding different ways to hit the ball. She specifically highlighted the importance of playing within system to allow sophomore setter Tayler Alden to set up the Panthers’ hitters with 1-on-1 opportunities.

“We have played against — maybe not across the line — that many big kids, but we have faced many big kids,” Petersen said. “We have kids that are very capable of hitting off the block and tool.”

Petersen also said it was important for UNI to not change up their identity this late in the season in an effort to surprise the Seminoles.

“I think the biggest thing for us is really working hard and staying true to who we are,” Petersen said. “We go in, we are who we are. We are not going to get better or change who we are. It is not the time to really work on being different. It is taking who we are and finding ways to score.”

Regardless of how the Panthers fare Friday, the turnaround from back-to-back losing seasons to winning the Missouri Valley Conference regular season and conference tournament titles is nothing short of remarkable.

It did not happen by chance, either.

“It is night and day different,” Rotto said. “It is crazy to think about a year ago and the spots we were in and the thoughts we were having and the conversations we were having compared to where we are now. … The minute that ended and we started back up in January of this year, it has been an intentional effort to make it a different season.”

According to Rotto, no matter how the season concluded the Panthers wanted to be pleased with their level of effort and the amount of work they put in.

However, she added the most rewarding part of making the NCAA tournament comes as a payoff to the intentional effort the Panthers put in during the offseason.

“It is what we have been working for,” Rotto said. “So, we have the confidence and have had the level play we wanted, but being able to go to the NCAA tournament again is the epitome of it all.”

The Panthers fans can watch or listen to the match Florida State at 4:30 p.m. on ESPN+ and 1540 KXEL-AM—Panther Sports Radio Network.