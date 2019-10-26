EVANSVILLE, Ind. -- Northern Iowa overcame a rough start and rallied to a five-set Missouri Valley Conference volleyball victory at Evansville Saturday night.
The Panthers (16-9 overall, 10-1 MVC) dropped the first two sets 25-23, 25-14 before recovering to reel off 25-18, 25-16, 15-12 wins.
Karlie Taylor's 22 kills led UNI while Kaylissa Arndorfer added 19 and hit at a .405 efficiency. Kate Busswitz added 14 kills and Rachel Koop racked up 61 assists.
Taylor also led the Panthers in digs with 21. Abbi Staack added 15 and Baylee Petersen 12. At the net, Arndorfer had four blocks, while Emily Holterhaus and Busswitz finished with three each.
UNI hit .260 as a team while Evansville hit .235. The Aces slipped to 14-7 and 5-5 on the season.
