CEDAR FALLS — It was a battle of two undefeated teams at the top of the Missouri Valley Conference standings Saturday night inside the McLeod Center.
Bradley came to town looking to knock off the Northern Iowa as each team sported a 5-0 mark in conference play, and one team would have to dig deep to pull off the win.
UNI used the digging finesse of Janesville native Kendyl Sorge, and a very patient offense and smothering defense, to knock off the Braves in four sets, 22-25, 25-11, 25-17, 25-13.
Sorge put her name higher in the record books as she eclipsed the 2,000 plateau in career digs, and now sits in second place, trailing Ellie Blankenship, who holds the record at 2,656.
“I was aware that I was close, but just didn’t know if I would do it tonight,” Sorge said. “When I did hit it and they announced my name I got a little excited. I don’t really like to be the center of attention, but when the crowd started rooting for me it was kind of fun to see them all clapping. We still had to stay focused to win the game.”
The Panthers’ focus was a little blurry after the first set, as they squandered a 16-5 lead and lost 25-22.
They bounced back in a very big way as they cruised through the second set and never looked back as they defeated the Braves in four.
“I think the biggest thing there was they came out and played like we thought they were capable of,” Panthers coach Bobbi Petersen said of the Braves. “We got a little complacent I think and some people tried to do too much and it just started to snowball from there. ... I was proud of how they came back in the second set and set the tone.”
UNI’s Karlie Taylor finished the night with 23 kills, leading all attackers on the floor.
“After we lost that first set the coaches just told us to calm down,” Taylor said. “They may have been a little mad at us, but not really mad, and just told us to stay calm and play. They (Braves) are a little like us and play great defense and that is fun and yet a challenge to get points.
“It is tough getting points against them, but I am the type of person that wants the ball so I can get the kill for my team. This was a big game for us.”
The Panthers wrap up their third game in four days Monday, hosting Evansville.
“We have done zero scouting on them,” claimed Petersen. “Their record does not give them justice (0-5, 6-12) and we will get a little practice in on Sunday to get ready. It will be mostly a visual practice with a little walk through, nothing much.”
