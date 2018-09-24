CEDAR FALLS — Northern Iowa’s volleyball team showed an impressive closing ability Monday night in its Missouri Valley Conference home opener with Indiana State.
Despite allowing the Sycamores a head start to each set, UNI managed to recover in time to secure a sweep, 25-17, 25-21, 25-18 inside the McLeod Center.
Panthers’ coach Bobbi Petersen called it a roller coaster ride afterwards, as her team trailed by four (6-2) in set one, seven (15-8) in set two and four (7-3) in set three.
“One of the areas that we’ve wanted to get better at was eliminating opposition’s runs,” Petersen said. “I think it was not one thing. We’d get a pass that wasn’t great, maybe a poor decision on a swing. We’d finally get into system, and we’d get blocked one-on-one.
“I’m really proud of our kids to get down quite a bit in a couple of those sets, and be able to fight back and get back into each set.”
UNI (8-6, 2-0 MVC) was led with 16 kills from junior outside hitter Karlie Taylor, who overcame 10 attack errors and also matched Abbi Staack and Kendyl Sorge with a team-high seven digs. Laura Gross led Indiana State with just nine kills as the Sycamores fell to 7-8, 0-3 with sweeps accounting for the trio of league setbacks.
The Panthers took control of the opening set after a 5-0 run that included three Sycamore errors gave them a 10-8 lead. In set two, Baylee Petersen served two aces during a five-point, go-ahead run that put UNI up 22-19. Taylor capped a four-point run with an ace as UNI drew even at seven in set three and continued to dictate play.
“I definitely don’t think our coaches like it,” Taylor said, addressing the slow starts. “I think we definitely need to figure something out where we come out a little bit harder.”
Composure was one character trait Taylor felt her team never lost on this night.
“Even though we were down by five or six points sometimes I thought we did a good job of just fighting back and not worrying so much about the deficit,” she added.
As UNI fought back, the Panthers’ combination of middle hitters Piper Thomas and Kate Busswitz were often leading the charge. Thomas finished with 13 kills on .400 hitting, and Busswitz 12 at a .391 clip. Accurate passing allowed setter Rachel Koop to run middles for the majority of her 38 assists.
The kill total marked was the highest Busswitz has recorded in any three-set match at UNI, and was just one off her overall career high from a four set win against Ball State.
It’s been a long journey for the former Cedar Rapids Prairie standout. Busswitz redshirted her first year before missing all but the final eight matches of last season with a foot injury that kept her off the practice court, as well.
“As a newbie it’s just been kind of an adjustment game by game, trying to find my way within the team,” Busswitz said. “I felt a really good connection to Koop today. I think she did a really good job of finding me and getting me the ball.”
Busswitz added that she entered this season taking nothing for granted as she’s worked to gain her teammates’ trust.
“I think she’s taken on more and more of a roll and we need her more and more,” Taylor said. “The better we pass, the better we’re going to play. Her and Piper are amazing hitters and they’re going to put it down for us.”
Petersen has been impressed with the attention to detail Busswitz has demonstrated to improve in multiple areas. The middle tallied five digs to go with her kill total.
“I give a lot of credit to Kate tonight,” Petersen said. “I thought she worked extremely hard. You see the numbers on the offensive side, but I think she was doing a lot of really good things on defense. ... She’s just been really hungry.”
