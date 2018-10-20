CEDAR FALLS -- In what became match full of adjustments, University of Northern Iowa volleyball coach Bobbi Petersen felt like her last move was a high stakes, fifth-set gamble Friday night against Drake.
UNI middle hitter Kate Busswitz made sure the risk paid dividends. As a result, the Panthers opened the second rotation through Missouri Valley Conference play with their 45th consecutive series win over the Bulldogs.
Busswitz closed out three blocks and added two kills on slides to the right antenna during an 8-0 run that gave her team the upper hand in the decisive fifth set. UNI outlasted Drake after losing the even-numbered sets to remain perfect in league play, 25-19, 23-25, 25-15, 22-25, 15-5, in front of a McLeod Center crowd of 2,630.
"Fifth game we took some risks with commit blocking as Drake had three (attackers) up (at the net)," Petersen said. "We started committing on people that were doing a lot of damage, and digging others with no block."
While UNI's coach said she has often challenged Busswitz to improve her blocking technique this season, the first-year starter rose to the occasion. Busswitz joined setter Rachel Koop for one block and outside hitter Jaydlin Seehase for two more as the Panthers extended their fifth-set lead to 12-3.
"We were talking you've just got to be low and tight," Petersen said. "I thought she just did an excellent job. Kate came up really big in the fifth, and that should give her a ton of confidence with her blocking."
UNI (16-6, 10-0 Missouri Valley Conference) has now won back-to-back five set matches, while Drake fell to 16-8, 5-5.
"It just shows we have the stamina to keep going," said Panthers' libero Kendyl Sorge, who finished with a season-high 31 digs. "Especially to play the fifth set the way that we did, I think was awesome. It shows that we can really fight through anything."
Koop conducted UNI's offense and matched her career high of 60 assists. Outside hitter Karlie Taylor finished with 25 kills on 55 swings, and middle Piper Thomas added 17 kills at a .472 efficiency.
Drake was paced by outside hitter Cathryn Cheek's 23 kills on .270 hitting, and Emily Plock added 10 kills. Petersen felt UNI struggled to come up with digs at times from the right back and middle back positions as Drake torched the Panthers with 17 kills on 34 swings in the second set to level the match.
A UNI offense that hit at a .300 efficiency or better through the first three sets was plagued with nine attack errors in a fourth set that Drake closed on a 7-2 run to extend the contest.
In the fifth set, UNI's successful commit blocking was supplemented with an offense powered by middle hitters. Koop worked Thomas with slides to the outside for three early kills and continued to feed Busswitz on slides to the same antenna as the Panthers pulled away early.
"Drake's defense switched some things around and they were taking up some shots that were working in the first games," Koop said. "In between the fourth and fifth game, when we were on the bench, we talked about some shots that were open.
"Our slides had been the tighter ones closer to me, and they were shutting that down, so the fifth game we thought we'd try it out to the antenna which is what we're used to. The sets started working, so I had both middles run that slide all the way to antenna. If it's working, you might as well not change it."
A UNI team ranked 26th in the most recent AVCA coaches' poll now has a major opportunity to improve its position for postseason seeding. The Panthers host No. 18 Marquette at 2 p.m. Sunday during a rare late October non-conference showdown.
"We're really excited to see someone new," Koop said, addressing the change of pace from familiar league opponents.
