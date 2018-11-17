TERRE HAUTE, Ind. -- Northern Iowa's volleyball team responded to Friday night's five-set loss at Evansville by whipping Indiana State Saturday and securing a share of the Missouri Valley Conference championship and the No. 1 seed for the league tournament.
Set scores were 25-18, 25-17, 25-21.
The Panthers end the regular season 22-9 overall and 16-2 in league matches and share the top spot in the final standings with Illinois State. UNI will get a first-round bye and begin play in the MVC Tournament Friday in Springfield, Mo.
UNI hit .333 Saturday with just 13 attack errors on 111 attempts.
Karlie Taylor had 15 kills, Jaydlin Seehase 14 and Piper Thomas 10. Rachel Koop finished with 40 assists and a team-leading 13 digs, which was one more than Kendyl Sorge.
