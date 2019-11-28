ST. LOUIS -- Four University of Northern Iowa players and head coach Bobbi Petersen were honored Thursday as the Missouri Valley Conference announced its postseason awards.
Panther senior Karlie Taylor was named the league Player of the Year, senior Rachel Koop is the Setter of the Year and Petersen is the Coach of the Year. Taylor and Koop are also first-team all-MVC selections, along with junior Kate Busswitz and freshman Kaylissa Arndorfer. Arndorfer and Emily Holterhaus made the All-Freshman team.
Taylor, a three-time, first-team all-MVC performer, leads the league in kills at 4.56 per set. She is the eighth UNI player named Player of the Year and second in a row after Piper Thomas won the award last season. She ranks all-time in kills at UNI with 1,667 heading into the conference tournament.
Koop made the all-MVC first team for the second time. She ranks 13th in NCAA Division I in assists per set at 11.45 overall and is averaging 12.16 in MVC matches. She is UNI's second MVC Setter of the Year after Heather Hook won the award in 2017.
Petersen won the Coach of the Year award for the sixth time. Now UNI's all-time leader in wins, she led this year's Panthers to the program's 19th conference title and ninth during her tenure as head coach. She needs two more wins to become the MVC's all-time wins leader.
Busswitz has averaged 2.90 kills per set this season and has 17 solo blocks and 49 block assists while Arndorfer hit an MVC-best .367 during regular-season league play and averaged 3.29 kills per set. Holterhaus has 188 kills, 16 solo blocks and 44 block assists for the season.
