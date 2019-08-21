{{featured_button_text}}
100818bp-uni-evansville-vb-5

Northern Iowa's Rachel Koop, left, and Kate Busswitz goes go up to block a shot by Evansville's Alondra Vazquez during a 2018 match at the McLeod Center.

 BRANDON POLLOCK, COURIER STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER

ST. LOUIS -- It's unanimous.

The University of Northern Iowa volleyball team picked up all 10 first-place votes from the league's coaches and is the overwhelming favorite to repeat as the Missouri Valley Conference champion this season.

The Panthers went 24-10 overall and 16-2 in MVC matches a year ago and return five starters. Setter Rachel Koop and outside hitter Karlie Taylor, both seniors who were first-team all-conference last season, were named to the preseason all-conference team.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Taylor averaged an MVC-best 4.77 kills per set and added 3.2 digs per set last fall. Koop led the league with an 11.97 assists-per-set average.

Also back are middle hitter Kate Busswitz and outside hitter Jaydlin Seehase, both second-team all-MVC picks a year ago, along with veterans Taylor Hedges, Baylee Petersen, Inga Rotto and Abbi Staack.

Illinois State is second in the preseason poll. Drake came in sixth.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sports Editor

Sports Editor for The Courier

Load comments