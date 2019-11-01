{{featured_button_text}}

CEDAR FALLS -- Four University of Northern Iowa players recorded double-digit kills as the Panthers overpowered Southern Illinois in four sets Friday in Missouri Valley Conference volleyball action at the McLeod Center.

Set scores were 25-13, 23-25, 25-18, 25-16. It was the fifth win in a row for UNI (17-9 overall, 11-1 MVC).

Karlie Taylor led the offensive assault with 18 kills, Kate Busswitz added 15, Inga Rotto had a career-best 14 while hitting .609 with no attack errors and Kaylissa Arndorfer collected 12 putaways. Rachel Koop quarterbacked the attack with 51 assists and Baylee Petersen had five service aces.

Defensively, Abbi Staack's 20 digs paced UNI. Taylor finished with 18 and Koop 17. Emily Holterhaus and Busswitz were in on three blocks apiece.

The Panthers cruised in the opening set as Southern Illinois (12-14, 4-8) hit just .029.

The Salukis regrouped and raced to a 16-9 lead in the second set before UNI charged back and tied it at 17-17. It was tied six more times before a pair of Panther attack errors gave the set to Southern.

The Panthers then won handily in the final two sets to close out the win.

UNI hosts Missouri State Saturday at 5 p.m. at the McLeod Center.

