CEDAR FALLS — Bobbi Petersen sent her daughter and freshman outside hitter, Baylee, two texts Friday morning. The first started, “Mom:”, and the second began, “Coach:”.
It was all a coach-player relationship after that this weekend as University of Northern Iowa true freshman Baylee Petersen rose to the occasion in her first two matches as a full-rotation outside hitter.
“She wouldn’t want it any other way, to be honest with you,” Bobbi Petersen said Saturday night after UNI swept Loyola inside the McLeod Center, improving to 12-0 in Missouri Valley Conference play. “It’s a situation that I didn’t think we would be in. She was recruited to be a DS (defensive specialist), but I’m just glad that she felt comfortable enough to go out there and just play hard.”
UNI defeated Loyola by set scores of 25-16, 28-26, 25-17, completing a perfect weekend after prevailing over Valparaiso in five sets one night earlier. The Panthers needed a variety of players to step up after Karlie Taylor was injured at the end of Tuesday’s practice.
Bobbi Petersen said the injury isn’t believed to be season-ending, but it did prevent Taylor from dressing or attending the weekend matches. Baylee Petersen had one full practice in her new outside hitter role Wednesday before a Thursday walk-through.
“I was kind of nervous, but I knew that everybody was going to step up and help me take on that role,” Baylee Petersen said. “I felt like I was prepared. We worked on it in practice and my teammates helped me a lot to pick up everything that Karlie has done.”
With Taylor’s 4.81 kills per set average that ranks eighth nationally out of the lineup, setter Rachel Koop finished with 42 assists Saturday as she pushed a variety of different options.
Senior middle Piper Thomas was a reliable foundation. Thomas often hit over double and triple blocks to lead UNI with 18 kills on 35 swings for a .457 efficiency against Loyola (14-10, 6-6).
Jaydlin Seehase flourished as the leading attacker out of UNI’s outside hitting corps with 17 kills versus three errors on 34 swings for a .412 clip. Middle Kate Busswitz added seven kills on .538 hitting. True freshmen Petersen and Inga Rotta each finished with five kills, and Petersen tooled the block on UNI’s first match point.
“When you have adversity you have to have the mentality, and you have to have intentional effort towards making something different and making some changes,” Bobbi Petersen said. “I felt we had players that had intentional effort to getting better and doing just a little bit more.”
Seehase spoke with Taylor prior to the matches. Her advice, “Don’t hold anything back.”
“She’s a very big hitter, but we all have to step up at some point,” Seehase said. “You can’t let it drag you back. We have to win games, and that’s why we’re here. We practice hard and get after it.”
UNI got after it in a variety of ways Saturday night.
Petersen tallied 10 of her team-high 14 digs in the first set, and Rotto recorded three kills during an 8-1 run that allowed the Panthers to pull away, 19-12.
UNI overcame a 19-14 second-set deficit with Taylor Hedges serving a pair of aces during a six-point run. Loyola served long on the first set point, before the Panthers converted their third set point opportunity on a double block by Petersen and Thomas.
When Loyola cut an early deficit to 8-7 in set three, Seehase answered with a kill, and Petersen joined Busswitz for a block before adding a solo block as UNI took an 11-7 lead that the Panthers extended to as many as eight points.
Standing just 5-foot-8, Petersen was challenged by both opponents’ attacks this weekend. She rose up with a team-high four blocks in each match. Finding success within a program that has always been family means plenty for this true freshman.
“It’s really awesome,” Baylee Petersen said. “Coming into my freshman year I didn’t know how much I’d be able to play. It’s just really exciting to put on the Panther jersey and go out and play for the community.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.