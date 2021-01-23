College volleyball: UNI opens season 0-2

OMAHA, Neb. – The University of Northern Iowa volleyball team is still searching for its first win of the season.

Omaha handed the Panthers their second four-set loss in as many days during the spring season’s opening weekend on Saturday afternoon, 18-25, 25-21, 25-16, 25-23.

Emily Holterhaus led UNI (0-2) with 13 kills, but also tallied a team-high nine attack errors. Yagmur Cinel added nine kills for a Panthers’ team that was held to .140 hitting.

Omaha was led by Sadie Limback’s team high 15 kills, followed by McKenna Ruch’s 14.

UNI recorded six of its eight blocks during a set one victory before Omaha found separation in set two and dominated set three. The Mavericks won five of the final eight points to emerge from a 20-all tie in set four.

Baylee Petersen led UNI’s defense with 16 digs. Tayler Alden recorded 32 assists for the Panthers.

FridayAt Des Moines, Drake snapped a 47-match losing streak to Northern Iowa as the Bulldogs prevailed in each team’s Missouri Valley Conference volleyball season opener, 26-24, 20-25, 25-15, 25-18, inside the Knapp Center.

Drake had not beaten UNI since Nov. 23, 1996 in a four-game win.