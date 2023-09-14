CEDAR FALLS – Northern Iowa snapped a two-match losing streak and pushed its record back to .500 Thursday as it opened its own tournament with a three-game sweep of North Dakota.

The Panthers (4-4) easily handled the Fighting Hawks, 25-22, 25-17, 25-19 at the McLeod Center.

UNI hit .309 for the match, including .382 and .348 in the first two sets.

Kira Fallert had 11 kills to lead the Panthers, and Kaylissa Arndorfer eight while Olivia Tjernagel and Tayler Alden each had seven.

Alden dished out 29 assists, while Erin Powers had 15 digs. Tjernagel had one solo block and five block assists.

The UNI tournament continues Friday. Here is the schedule.

At McLeod Center (Cedar Falls)

Friday

Dayton vs. Northern Illinois, 11 a.m.

Northern Illinois vs. North Dakota, 5 p.m.

Dayton vs. UNI, 7 p.m.

Saturday

Dayton vs. North Dakota, Noon

Northern Illinois vs. UNI, 2 p.m.