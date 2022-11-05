College volleyball: UNI nears 20th Missouri Valley Conference regular-season crown

NORMAL, Ill. – Northern Iowa posted a season-high .378 attack percentage as it rolled to yet another Missouri Valley Conference volleyball victory Friday in a sweep over Illinois State.

The Panthers rolled in a 25-13, 25-11, 25-18 victory over the Redbirds.

Kira Fallert’s fourth double-double, 14 kills and 12 digs, paced UNI (21-6 overall, 14-0 MVC) as the Panthers clinched a two-two finish in the regular-season standings.

Tayler Alden had 30 assists, while Emily Holterhaus had 12 kills and Payton Ahrenstroff led UNI with 10 digs.

The Panthers magic number to clinch their 20th all-time Missouri Valley Conference regular-season crown is two. A victory Saturday at Bradley in combination with a Drake loss at Illinois State would seal the deal.

UNI will return home next Friday to host Southern Illinois at the McLeod Center.

Women's swimming

VERMILLION -- The Northern Iowa women's swimming team had several strong performances at the Coyote Extravaganza Friday at the University of South Dakota.

Leading off the top performances was sophomore Hallory Domnick capturing the 1,000. Dominick finished in 10 minutes 36.54 seconds, out-touching Sioux Falls freshman Weronika Mrozek by .02 seconds at the finish line.

The Panthers got another win from another sophomore, Olivia Chambers as Chambers won the 400 individual medley in convincing fashion. Chambers crossed in 4:37.38, a full five seconds faster than the runner-up. UNI's Sarah Walpole was fifth in 4:47.60. Chambers was second in the 500 free in 5:11.88, and Domnick was third in 5:13.04.

Other top swims came from Amber Finke in the 200 free as she took second with a time of 1:54.82. Camilla Brogger-Anderson of South Dakota won in 1:54.77. Natalia Verasegui was fifth in 1:57.23. Finke added a third in the 100 free finishing in 53.01. Verastegui was seventh in 54.31, and Taylor Short was ninth in 54.16.

In the 50 free, UNI's Faith Larsen was third in an extremely close finish. Bryn Greenwaldt of Augustana won in 23.55, South Dakota State's Elisabeth Timmer was second in 23.64, and Larsen touched in 23.68. Larsen also took third in the 100 butterfly and teammates Hannah Nedder and Abby McCorkle were fifth and sixth respectively. Casey Summers was eighth.

Helena Heuberger was second in the 100 backstroke touching home in 58.74 just .14 behind winner Sianne Downes of SDSU. Rachel Lenz of UNI was seventh in 59.33, and Scout Bergwall ninth in 59.53.

in the 100 breaststroke, Sydney Aird was eighth in 1:07.77.

UNI's 200 free relay team of Larsen, Short, Abby Lear and Clare Christensen was second in 1:37.28.

Waterloo native Taylor Hogan took third in the 1-meter diving with a score of 238.25. Erica Peters was seventh with a score of 219.55, and Hannah Taylor was eighth (217.5).

South Dakota, South Dakota State, University of St. Thomas, University of Sioux Falls and Augustana University also competed.