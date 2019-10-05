{{featured_button_text}}

CARBONDALE, Ill. -- Northern Iowa unleashed a potent and efficient attack Saturday as the Panthers swept Southern Illinois in Missouri Valley Conference volleyball, 25-16, 25-19, 25-15.

Now 5-0 in MVC matches and 11-8 overall, UNI got 14 kills from Karlie Taylor and 11 from Kate Busswitz, who recorded a .526 attack percentage. The Panthers posted a .319 mark as a team and had 49 kills to 28 for Southern Illinois (10-8, 2-2).

Rachel Koop finished with 41 assists and three service aces while Kaylissa Arndorfer also had three aces and was in on three blocks, as was Emily Holterhaus. Abbi Staack's 19 digs led a UNI defense that had 59 total digs. No Southern Illinois player finished with more than six kills.

