CEDAR FALLS -- Karlie Taylor had a big offensive night as the University of Northern Iowa dealt Illinois State its first Missouri Valley Conference defeat of the season Friday at the McLeod Center.
Set scores were 25-19, 26-24, 25-12.
Taylor racked up 18 kills on .282 hitting and Kate Busswitz had another efficient night with 11 kills on .526 hitting. Jaydlin Seehase added eight kills and hit at a .412 clip.
Rachel Koop finished with 36 assists, Piper Thomas was in on five blocks and Kendyl Sorge had 20 digs and Taylor 11 for the UNI defense.
The second set was the key to the match. UNI (11-6 overall, 5-0 MVC) built a 13-10 lead on a Busswitz kill, but the Redbirds (12-5, 4-1) charged back and took a 21-17 lead.
It was 23-19 when the Panthers regained the momentum on kills by Thomas and Taylor. Taylor's block drew UNI within 23-22, and an Illinois State attack error tied it up. It was tied again at 24-24, but Seehase delivered a kill and Thomas put away the set-winner.
The Panthers jumped out to a 9-3 lead in set three. The Redbirds got with four points at 12-8, but no closer.
Friday's match marked the first of three in four days for UNI, which hosts Bradley Saturday at 7 p.m. and Evansville Monday.
