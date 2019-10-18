CEDAR FALLS -- Drake gave Northern Iowa a typical in-state battle Friday night, but the Panthers pulled out a 25-18, 27-25, 26-24 Missouri Valley Conference volleyball victory at the McLeod Center.
UNI (13-9, 7-1) posted a comfortable victory in the opening set, but had to dig deep to put the Bulldogs (7-14, 1-7) away in the next two.
Leading two sets to none, the Panthers fell behind midway through set three, spurted to a three-point lead, then settled back into a tie at 21-21.
Kate Busswitz answered a Drake kill with her 10th of the night to get the Panthers to set point, but a UNI attack error tied things again at 24-24. A Karlie Taylor spike set up another set point and Kaylissa Arndorfer's 17th kill of the night finished it.
Arndorfer hit at a .414 efficiency while Taylor finished with a match-high 19 kills. Rachel Koop had 48 assists and UNI had eight service aces, including three by Baylee Petersen.
Defensively, Abbi Staack had 28 digs, Taylor 19, Petersen 10 and taylor Hedges 10.
UNI finished with a 57-34 edge in kills and an 8-1 advantage in service aces. The Panthers hit .217 as a team, while Drake finished at .196.
Former Janesville standout Gillian Gergen had seven kills and three digs for the Bulldogs.
