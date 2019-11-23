CEDAR FALLS -- Northern Iowa’s volleyball team is entering postseason play on a high note.
One night removed from securing its first outright Missouri Valley Conference championship since 2011, UNI hit a season-best .394 efficiency during a 25-20, 25-13, 25-11 sweep over Valparaiso that took just over one hour to complete.
The Panthers (23-9, 17-1) demonstrated balance through this match against a Valparaiso team (13-19, 8-10) that had won five of its previous seven contests. The Crusaders’ attack errors (14) outnumber kills (12) over the final two sets.
Karlie Taylor and Kate Busswitz led UNI with 12 kills, while Kaylissa Arndorfer added 11 kills on .588 hitting. Rachel Koop distributed 35 assists. Abbi Staack tallied a team-high 12 digs and four aces.
UNI opened the match on a 5-0 run before Valparaiso slowly chipped away at the deficit at tied the score at 15. Taylor then put the Panthers ahead for good with a pair of kills during a 3-0 run.
Kate Busswitz recorded the final three kills of the opening set for a UNI team that finished with 18 kills versus three attack errors in the stanza.
Set two was all UNI. The Panthers put together separate five-point runs with Abbi Staack and Rachel Koop serving before a four-point run on Inga Rotto’s serve.
UNI then jumped out to a 20-5 lead in set three en route to securing the sweep.
This story will be updated.
