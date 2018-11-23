SPRINGFIELD, Mo. -- Valparaiso had the University of Northern Iowa volleyball team on the ropes Friday in the semifinals of the Missouri Valley Conference tournament, but the Panthers came back swinging to reach Saturday's championship match.
UNI (23-9) held the Crusaders (25-10) to a .167 attack percentage in a 25-22 opening set win. Valparaiso then erased a 10-6 Panther lead in set two and pulled away at the end for a 25-22 victory behind .300 hitting.
The turning point in the match came with the third set tied 19-19. Blocks by Karlie Taylor and Kate Busswitz gave UNI a 22-19 lead and the Panthers went on to win 25-21. UNI had five blocks in that set and limited the Crusaders to .060 hitting.
The Panthers closed it out with a 25-22 win.
Taylor led UNI with 21 kills and four blocks and Piper Thomas added 17 kills and four blocks. Rachel Koop racked up 60 assists and Kendyl Sorge led five Panthers in double-digit digs with 28.
UNI will face Illinois State for the tournament title and an automatic NCAA Tournament berth Saturday at 4 p.m. The Redbirds, who handed the Panthers one of their two regular-season MVC losses, swept Drake earlier Friday.
